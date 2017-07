The notorious “P*** Christ!” is a photo of a beautiful crucifix immersed in a famous artist’s own urine - - - and popularized without merit by a fawning art world and press. (Above, I’ve suppressed the vulgar ‘P’ expression which the artist used as its official title).

And it’s being hosted by the art gallery The Station Museum of Contemporary Art in Houston, Texas.

This is a high-profile, sacrilegious desecration of Our Lord’s holocaust on His cross, plunged in the artist’s own urine.

You and I cannot sit by idly and do nothing about this awful blasphemy! We must do reparation and lift up our voices in peaceful and prayerful protest.

Silence and indifference serves only to encourage and give free-rein to the promoters of blasphemy to push their agenda.

God does not need our help to defend His honor, but He does require our love for Him be made manifest.

Please don’t miss this opportunity to...





...SUBMIT YOUR PROTEST MESSAGE >>>>>>